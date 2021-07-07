SMITHVILLE — A former Smithville athlete completed another all-American track and field campaign this year, including her second national runner-up finish.
Pittsburg State second-year sophomore Trace Mosby earned national runner-up honors in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 11 in the Birmingham Crossplex at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
The junior from Smithville compiled a personal record 3,966 points throughout the combined five events. With that point total, Mosby placed herself as the second-best indoor pentathlon performance at Pitt State behind only Emilyn Dearman’s 4,146 points in 2017.
Mosby achieved balanced results through all the events. She took second in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:19.19. She placed third in the long jump with a leap of 5.66 meters, fourth in the shot put with a throw of 10.44 meters, fourth in the high jump by clearing 1.70 meters and fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.71.
Mosby completed her year by taking sixth in heptathlon at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 28 at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.
Mosby accumulated 5,152 points over the seven combined events, earning her all-American honors for the third time in her last four nationals outings. Mosby also finished as the national runner-up in the pentathlon in 2019.
Mosby took first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:19.89, third in the 200 meters with a time of 25.33, fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.25, fifth in the high jump by clearing 1.60 meters, fifth in the long jump with a leap of 5.55 meters, sixth in the shot put with a throw of 11.24 meters and 11th in the javelin with a throw of 29.38 meters.
Mosby set the second-best heptathlon score in school history with a 5,477 point total at the Southwest Baptist Invite on April 2. A similar outing at nationals would have put Mosby in contention with national champion Cheyenne Williamson of Saginaw Valley at 5,595 points and runner-up Elise Ulseth of Queens (North Carolina) at 5414 points.
Mosby currently owns seven top-10 all-time marks in school history. Along with a spot in the top two of both multi-event competitions, Mosby has the sixth-best mark in the long jump (5.78 meters), 60-meter hurdles (8.81), and 600-yards (1:26.45) for indoor events. She owns the third-best time for 100-meter hurdles at 13.74 while being tied for 10th in the high jump at 1.68 meters.
She will enter next season with two years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA temporary eligibility rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosby won her second straight conference title for pentathlon at the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Indoor Championships at the end of February 2020 before that season's national championships were canceled two weeks later. She took conference runner-up for pentathlon this season.
Mosby showed her ability to excel in multiple events going back to her days competing for the Smithville Warriors track and field team. In her senior trip to the Missouri state track and field championships, Mosby took third in the high jump, eighth in the long jump and narrowly missed an eighth-place medal finish in the 400-meter race.
Mosby also played golf and basketball at Smithville. She led the girls golf team to two top-four state finishes as a team and took the girls basketball team to back-to-back district title games in 2016 and 2017.
