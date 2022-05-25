WARRENSBURG — Kearney’s trip to Warrensburg for the Class 4 Sectional 4 Championship led to 25 athletes qualifying for the Class 4 State Championship across 26 different events. The sectional championship gave the boys and girls team the title on Saturday, May 21.
Girls
For the girls team, Ava Lawless continues to be an important athlete for the Bulldogs. She qualified for the state championship in three individual events and a relay. Lawless won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.87 as she crushed the competition by .36 seconds. She also won the triple jump by clearing 36 feet 10 1/2 inches. Lawless came in second place in long jump, too. The relay that qualified for state that featured Lawless was the 4x200 meter relay, where the team of Abby Stamper, Shelby Singleton and Jadyn Barnes finished in third.
Barnes was able to capture the 800-meter title by .01 seconds as she beat a Pleasant Hill athlete at the line. Barnes anchored the 4x800 relay that won the event, too. The team of Abby Smith, Abby Elam, Liela Murphy and Barnes finished with a time of 9:58.20.
In the 4x400 relay, Murphy, Singleton, Barnes and Addy Davis finished in first place with a time of 4:08.43. Murphy qualified for state in the 400-meter dash by ending in third place with a time of 1:02.98.
Alex Kinstler ended in fourth place in the 3200-meter run, and Olivia Brock finished in fourth place of the 1600-meter run to punch their tickets to the season finale.
In the field, Abbie Goodman qualified for state with a fourth-place finish shot put. A fourth-place finish for Alli Poage sends her to state in discus. Kenzi Kutch finished in third place of javelin after she threw for a mark of 111 feet 10 inches.
Lastly, Elizabeth Shaw and Anna Williams will represent Kearney at state after second- and third-place finishes in pole vault.
Boys
On the boys side, Luke Noland will have a busy weekend at the state meet after he qualified for three individual events and a relay. Noland won the 110-meter hurdles by posting the fastest time in Class 4 that day. He followed that performance with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Noland was incredible in long jump, too. He won the field event by over a foot.
Noland was featured in the 4x200-meter relay that consisted of Joe Marshall, Brock Colhour and Grant Noland. The team ended in third place, only a second behind the top team. In the 4x400-meter relay, Kyler Chappell, Logan Arellano, Marshall and Colhour won the event in a time of 3:26.58.
Arellano won the individual 400-meter dash with a team of 50.42. Chappell ended in third place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.56.
In the field events, K.J. Smith finished fourth in shot put and discus to move him into the state championship in both competitions. Zach Grace ended in second place in discus with a throw of 165-feet, which was only an inch short of the sectional title which was claimed by Smithville’s Jayce Farrell.
John Timchak won pole vault by reaching 13 feet 9 inches as he continues a strong season for the Bulldogs. Zack Proctor was able to clear 6 feet 6 inches for an individual title in high jump.
These athletes will compete in the Class 4 State Championship at Jefferson City High School. The two day meet will begin Friday, May 27 and end on Saturday, May 28.
