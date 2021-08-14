Theo Grace wins championship at AAU Junior Olympics

A Kearney High School freshman that owns the longest discus and javelin throw in the state in his age group finished champion at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas this summer.
Theo Grace won the javelin with a throw of 152-5 at the national meet held July 31 to Aug. 7. His top javelin throw of 159-11 is ranked second in the nation for the year, according to athletics.net.
“He also placed fifth in the discus, with a throw of 152-9, which is the eighth ranked throw in the nation,” states a release.
Grace will compete for the Bulldogs in football this fall, and track in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.