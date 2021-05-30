SMITHVILLE — The Smithville track teams walked into Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City on Friday, May 28 for Missouri Class 4 track and field state championships and walked out with medals in 17 events.
Girls
The Warriors girls scored 28 points to finish in 10th place, a repeat of their result during the most recent state meet in 2019.
Senior Lily Cutler led the way by securing two runner-up finishes in individual races and a medal in her final outing with Smithville’s pack of senior long distance runners.
Cutler took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.35 and took second in the 1600-meter with a time of 5:06.88. Cutler earned a state medal in the 1600-meter during all three seasons that she’s competed, taking sixth in 2018 and seventh in 2019. This was her first crack at the 800 meter after she won the district title her sophomore year but was unable to advance past sectionals.
Macy Schelp of Lutheran South took first in both of those events, as well as in the 3200-meter run, but it was less important who finished in front of Cutler than it was important who ran the races with her.
Cutler, Olivia Littleton, Riley Kochanowicz and Emma Chevalier were able to complete their Smithville careers together. The quartet also ran together in the fall for cross country, where they earned a third straight team trophy by taking fourth at state.
These four Warriors ran their last race as a pack when they took sixth place in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:55.43. Then Littleton ran in the race for Cutler's first silver medal, taking 12th in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:34.44. Kochanowicz went next ran with Cutler in the 800 meter, taking 10th with a time of 2:27.08.
Littleton ran by herself in the 3200-meter race, earning a medal with an eighth-place finish. Her time of 11:36.47 marked nearly a full minute improvement from her time at districts, but Littleton never approached her marks from her sophomore year. She won a state title in that event in 2019, bringing home the first individual state title for Warriors girls track since 2003.
Despite losing her junior track season to the COVID-19 pandemic and not getting the results she wanted during her senior season, Littleton remained positive and visibly happy for her teammates.
Littleton looked up at the scoreboard following the 1600-meter race and she seemed less concerned with her finish than seeing Cutler’s name stripped across the line for second place.
From within a sea of hunched over and exhausted runners, a scream echoed out “Lily!”
Littleton added another five meters of running to her 5600-meter day when she rushed to embrace her teammate. Kochanowicz avoided the additional steps by finding Cutler immediately after finishing the 800. Her face also lit up with a smile upon saying Cutler secure another second-place finish.
Junior Kali Brown gave Smithville another silver medal as she finished runner-up in the discus. Brown got off to a good start with her second throw of 35.90 meters keeping her in third place, but she entered the final flight in fifth. Brown proceeded to best her PR with a throw of 38.70 meters to jump three spots. The mark also puts her just shy of the school record, 38.99 meters by Shae Hardwood in the 2018 state meet.
Senior Alexa Ball missed earning a medal by one spot as she took ninth in javelin with a throw of 33.75 meters. Junior Jillian Guiot took 12th in the event with a throw of 33.06 meters.
Boys
The Smithville boys scored 25 points to take 12th as a team and picked up medals in seven events.
Junior Rhett Foster earned the best finish for the team as he took runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.01. Foster entered the race with extra motivation after his aspirations for similar results in the 110-meter hurdles got derailed when he tripped on a hurdle. He took 15th in that race.
Foster still earned a second medal as his 4x200-meter relay team, along with senior Ty Chapman, freshman Jet Coleman and junior Noah Riecker, took third with a time of 1:32.05.
Senior Dante Cox took fourth place in the high jump as he cleared 1.96 meters. Cox has cleared at least 1.95 meters in seven of his last eight meets.
Jayce Farrell wrapped up his sophomore throwing campaign with two state medals. Farrell earned sixth in the discus with a throw of 46.84 meters. He followed up by taking seventh in the shot put with a throw of 15.26 meters. Junior Lucas Trotter finished one spot behind Farrell in the shot put with a throw of 14.59, earning an eighth-place medal by one hundredths of a meter.
The 4x800-meter relay team of senior Quinton Wilson, junior Isaac Edson, freshman Marcus Eastridge and junior Regan Dunn rounded out the state competitors as they took 16th with a time of 8:50.74.
Look for updates to this story in the next few days here at mycouriertribune.com.
