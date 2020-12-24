Courier-Tribune Fall 2020 All-Area Teams: Volleyball

Coach of the Year: Katie Dowden, Liberty North
There’s little doubt on this choice as Dowden’s Eagles finished the season with a 24-0 record and 15 sweeps, including each district match and both matches of the Final Four to become undefeated state volleyball champions in the Missouri Class 5.
Athlete of the Year: Addison Beagle, Liberty North
This selection is not as clear cut as the Eagles have three or four players who would be deserving, but it’s clear from talking with the players and coaches that Beagle was the driving force behind this team’s success. Dowden described the junior setter as the team’s quarterback, putting hitters in perfect position to kill the ball time and time again to amass 912 assists this season — her 11.0 assists per set was second in Missouri Class 5 behind only Liberty sophomore Ashley Mullen’s 11.4. She also led the team in aces at 57.
First team
Isabel Zimmerman, Liberty North — If Beagle was Liberty North’s quarterback on the volleyball court, then Zimmerman was the big-play wide receiver that nobody could contain. Beagle found the junior middle blocker enough times for Zimmerman to rack up a team-high 336 kills. She also finished second on the team in aces (39) and blocks (13 solo/77 total).
Carlie Cisneros, Liberty North — If you needed to pinpoint exactly how the Eagles jumped from eyeing their first district crown to completing one of the greatest seasons in Missouri high school volleyball history, look no further than the addition of Cisneros. The freshman jumped into the lineup with a lethal combination of talent, confidence and the flexibility to perform any task asked of her. She finished top four in four different key stats for Liberty North: 314 kills, second; 31 aces, third; 31 total blocks, tied for fourth; and 205 digs, second.
Rachel Spainhour, Liberty North — Spainhour finished off her senior volleyball campaign in style as she led the Eagles in solo blocks at 14 and total blocks at 84. She was also third on the team in kills at 146, giving the team a four-headed monster at the net along with Zimmerman, Cisneros and Caitlyn Burns.
Andi Kreiling, Kearney — The Bulldogs found themselves in the district title game for the second time in four years in large part because of Kreiling’s dominant play at the net. The senior middle hitter delivered 4.4 kills per set as she finished with a team-high 293. She was also second on the team in solo blocks with 7 and third on the team in total blocks at 33.
Mayson Behney, Kearney — Behney brought the fire for the Bulldogs during their 26-7-2 campaign. The senior setter led the team in assists at 443, but she showed up big in multiple places on the stat sheet. Behney led the team in aces at 46 and her 195 digs were second for Kearney. She also finished second on the team in kills with 130, often tricking blockers with fake sets that she accurately shoved over the net and to the open space on the floor.
Andra Schreiber, Kearney — Schreiber paired up with Kreiling to create a wall at the net that left opposing teams hoping to get a clean hit past them. The junior middle hitter tallied 57 total blocks, which landed her first on the team and just outside the top 20 in Missouri Class 4. She came through as the third on the team in kills with 87 and earned all-district second team honors.
Katie Kasten, Smithville — Kasten, a senior middle hitter, helped guide the Warriors to a 21-8-1 record as the team reached the district semifinals. She led the team with 245 kills and 54 total blocks. She provided senior leadership and energy to a Smithville team that had its best regular season record in the last decade.
Autumn Kaderly, Smithville — Kaderly led the Warriors in assists with 648, which ranked sixth in Missouri Class 4. The setter set the tone for Smithville’s dominant service game. She finished sixth in all of Missouri with 80 aces and third in Class 4, while her teammates junior Isabella Reynolds and senior Riley Foster finished sixth and seventh in Class 4 with 59 and 57 respectively.
Bailee Middleton, Liberty — Middleton concluded her stellar four-year varsity by setting the Liberty single-season record for digs at 475, which ranked third in Missouri Class 5. Her total pushed her to 1,441 career digs which also set the program record. Middleton leaves the Blue Jays program with countless records and awards after being a part of three district title teams and finishing in third-place at state last season.
Madison Corf, Liberty — Corf moved from big hitter to top hitter for the 18-6 Blue Jays. The junior outside hitter finished back-to-back seasons with more than 300 kills, this year leading the Blue Jays with 321. She has a well-rounded game that saw her finish fourth on the team in aces at 20, tied with sophomore Grace Toney for solo blocks at 12, third in total blocks at 37 and third in digs 250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.