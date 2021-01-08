Eagles freshman Cisneros picked as top volleyball recruit for Class of 2024

LIBERTY — The accolades continue to roll in for Liberty North’s undefeated state champion volleyball team as their freshman outside hitter finds herself ranked at the top of her recruiting class.
Carlie Cisneros earned the top spot of the Missouri Class of 2024 rankings released Monday, Jan. 4, by Prep Dig, a site dedicated to high school volleyball coverage and recruiting.
The rankings article indicates Prep Dig staff tasked with evaluating prospects were all in agreement that Cisneros was the clear leader for No. 1 although this is based on the site’s initial rankings after COVID-19 interrupted the club season in the summer of 2019.
“Her talent was on full display this season,” the article states. “She had a phenomenal year in helping her team to an undefeated state championship season.”
The article describes her as an aggressive hitter “who already has a full arsenal of shots in her repertoire.”
Scouts expect her defensive skills to continue to improve and Prep Dig notes she can hold her own in the passing game.
Prep Dig reported these rankings will likely shift and expand by the time the 2021 volleyball season begins, but does not expect the top spot to change anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.