LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball beat North Kansas City 3-0 in the Class 5 District 15 semifinals on Monday, Oct. 26 at North Kansas City High School.
The Eagles started the first set with a 6-1 run and never looked back as they closed it out 25-7. North Kansas City fared better in the early going of the second set, keeping the score close through a 7-7 tie. Liberty North took over from there as they closed out the set 25-9.
The final set was the closest at 25-16, but the Eagles were up 17-9 before a mini-run by the Hornets tightened the game for only a moment.
Freshman Carlie Cisneros set the tone for the Eagles with a team-high eight kills and eight aces. Cisneros said the key to the team’s strong play was to focused even when the team took large leads.
“We had a lot of energy and we had to just keep fighting, never let up,” Cisneros said.
Junior Isabel Zimmerman echoed Cisneros sentiments, pointing out the importance of the team sticking with what they do well and staying engaged.
“It’s really just focusing on the game that we’re about to play. We’re not focusing on anything in front of us,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman trailed Cisneros’ kills by just one for seven in the game, followed by senior Rachel Spainhour at 6, senior Sydney Jacquin at 3.
Zimmerman said the team’s service game really gave the Eagles a sizable advantage.
“It’s really important to have a tough serve,” Zimmerman said. “That really sets the mood and getting the ball over at a high intensity, not really letting up no matter the score.”
Six Eagles other than Cisneros earned aces in the game, including: junior Addison Beagle (6), sophomore Abby Christian (3), Junior Ainsley Gardner (2), Jacquin (1), senior Rylee Staatz (1) and Zimmerman (1).
Beagle led the way on assists with 27. She also added five digs alongside Christian’s seven to stop NKC in its track on any comeback attempt. Junior Caitlyn Burns helped with that as well by blocking five balls at the net. Cisneros and Zimmerman also earned two blocks.
Liberty North will face Park Hill South in the district final 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at North Kansas City High School. Park Hill South beat Liberty 3-1 in its district semifinal match.
Liberty
The Blue Jays had the opposite fate when they had a chance to join the Eagles in the district finals.
Liberty took the first set but ultimately lost 3-1 against Park Hill South in its semifinal match on Monday in the same gym.
The Blue Jays edged out the Panthers in a back-and-forth first sets at 25-22. The Panthers stayed in the lead for most of the next three sets as they won 25-17, 25-18 and 25-19.
Liberty sophomore Brooklyn Young led the way with 15 kills followed by junior Madison Corf with 14. Senior Jnai Moultire added six, as did sophomore Jocelyn Renfro. Sophomore Grace Toney had five kills and sophomore Ashley Mullen had four.
The Blue Jays had four players reach double-digit digs, including senior Bailee Middleton (20), freshman Lauren Wright (12), Corf (12) and Mullen (10).
Those plays kept the Blue Jays in it but ultimately couldn’t keep the season alive and give one more match to seniors Middleton, Moultrie and Kallie Shannon.
Liberty had its chances as the Blue Jays tied up the second set at 13-all before the Panthers pulled away late. They did the same in the third set, turning a 14-5 deficit into a 22-17 margin before PHS closed out with a 3-1 run.
In the final set, the Blue Jays trailed 9-3 before trimming the deficit to 4 points, then 17-11 before rattling off 3 straight points during Liberty’s last push to keep its season alive.
Middleton said the team struggled with moving past lost points and focusing on the next one.
“We try to let the last point go because that point is over, it can’t affect us anymore.” Middleton said. “We have to keep moving forward. Unfortunately, I don’t feel like we did that well enough tonight.”
Moultrie agreed about the team not staying focused on the moment, one that might have proved too big for this team in the early going.
“I just feel like (it was) the nerves of this possibly being our last game,” Moultrie said. “I think maybe we let that get to us a little bit and we didn’t fight strong enough, at least in time. It showed when we came back at the end and it slipped out of our hands.”
Liberty finished with a 17-6 record on the season.
