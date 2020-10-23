Eagles volleyball completes undefeated regular season

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball completed an historic regular season as the team went undefeated heading into the postseason.
The Eagles finished up with three straight matches with 3-0 victories, their 11th sweep in just 18 games this season. The team took 51 of 62 sets during the season to finish ranked No. in Missouri and No. 49 in the nation according to Max Preps.
Liberty North put the finishing touches on the perfect regular season with its win over Blue Springs South 25-15, 25-12, 25-16 at home Thursday, Oct. 22.
Junior Addison Beagle set the team up for victory with team-highs of 34 assists and five aces. Her 11 digs were second on the team behind only sophomore Abby Christian’s 15. Freshman Carlie Cisneros topped the team for kills with 14.
Junior Caitlyn Burns led the team in blocks at five, followed by senior Rachel Spainhour and junior Isabel Zimmerman each earning three.
Liberty North will start the postseason with a district semifinals matchup against North Kansas City 4:30 p.m., Monday at North Kansas City High School.
