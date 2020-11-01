Eagles volleyball punch ticket to state final four

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball extended its undefeated streak into the state playoffs as the Eagles advanced to the state semifinals with two wins Saturday, Oct. 31 at Liberty North High School.
Liberty North staged multiple comebacks in a 5-set thriller against Lee’s Summit before a slow start against Blue Springs quickly turned into a dominant 3-1 showing to punch the Eagles' ticket to Cape Girardeau.
The Tigers took the first set against Liberty North 25-20 before both teams traded 25-23 sets with the Eagles twice tying up the match. Liberty North pulled away in the fifth set 15-10.
Blue Springs came out firing with a 5-0 start in the state quarterfinals and held the margin through half of the first set. The Eagles rallied back to 17-16 but the Wildcats snuck out with a 25-22 win.
Liberty North flipped the script in the second set as it built its own 6-1 lead. The Eagles did not allow a similar comeback attempt for the Wildcats, evening up the match with a 25-11 score.
The Eagles went up 6-2 in the third set. Blue Springs pushed back in that one, cutting the lead to 9-7. The Wildcats did it again by scoring 3 straight points after Liberty North looked to pull away at 20-15. The Eagles earned a 25-22 victory to put themselves one set away from the last four in Class 5.
Liberty North took a 5-0 start in the fourth set and had another 5-0 stretch to end a Wildcats rally as the Eagles built a 13-8 lead. Another 6-1 run put the team in control and Liberty North closed out the match with a 25-13 win.
Liberty North will face St. Dominic in the Class 5 state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The winner will face the winner of St. Francis Borgia and Nixa in the other semifinal matchup. The state final is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
