Eagles volleyball stays undefeated with win over Jaguars

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball improves to 10-0 on the season after beating Blue Springs South 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Junior Isabel Zimmerman led the way with a team-high 14 kills while freshman Carlie Cisneros was right behind her with nine kills. Cisneros led the team in aces with three. Zimmerman, senior Rachel Spainhour and senior Rylee Staatz each had two aces.
Staatz had the most digs with 11 and Cisneros was second with 10.
The Eagles have only had two matches go into a fifth set this season and both were in their last four games. Liberty North won 3-2 over Blue Springs on Sept. 22 and again against Lee’s Summit West on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Eagles will head to Park Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
