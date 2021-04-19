Kearney hires Tanner as new volleyball head coach

KEARNEY — The Kearney school board announced that it hired Brandy Tanner as the new volleyball head coach at Kearney High School.
Tanner grew up in Kansas City and played college softball at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She started teaching and coaching at Northland Christian following her graduation from UMKC. Tanner worked as a physical education teacher at that high school for 15 years, with 13 years as the head coach and two state championships.
In a KSD press release, Tanner said high school coaching should always be first and foremost about helping students improve both on and off the court.
“Although I love to celebrate accomplishments and victories, I am always ready to take the next step to become better,” Tanner said. “I love to have fun, work hard, win and develop lessons and relationships that go beyond to help my players be successful in life.”
Tanner will be replacing Pete Smart, a retired teacher who stepped back into the role in 2019 after former coach Meghan Laws resigned.
