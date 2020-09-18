Kearney volleyball beats Winnetonka for 3rd straight win

KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball earned two sweeps this week to improve to 4-2 on the season after its 3-0 win over conference foe Winnetonka Thursday, Sept. 17 at Kearney High School.
The Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-16 and 25-11 against the Griffins. Senior Andi Kreiling earned 14 kills while senior Mayson Behney chipped in with 16 assists and five aces. Sophomore Kylie Walker led the team with 12 digs.
Kearney picked up their straight victory following a 3-1 victory over Truman on Monday, Sept. 14 and another 3-0 win the next night against Grandview.
The Bulldogs will host Smithville Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the rivals’ first matchup this season. Kearney has won each of the last four matchups over the last two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.