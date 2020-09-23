Kearney volleyball defeats Smithville 3-2

SMITHVILLE — Kearney volleyball picked up a 3-2 win over Smithville on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Smithville High School.
The Bulldogs were led by 31 kills from Andi Kreiling and 31 assists from Mayson Behney. Kylie Walker earned 24 digs while Alli Poage landed four aces.
Kearney (5-2, 3-1 Suburban Blue) will face Raytown South at home Thursday, Sept. 24. Smithville looks to rebound after a loss that ended its four-match winning streak from winning the Belton tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Warriors (12-4-1) face Winnetonka 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Winnetonka High School.
