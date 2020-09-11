Kearney volleyball drops match to Platte County

KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball falls under .500 as the Bulldogs lose a 3-1 in conference matchup on the road against Platte County on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Senior setter Mayson Behney led the team with 16 assists and sophomore Ella Wolters was right behind her with 13. Sophomore libero Kylie Walker led the way with 18 digs and junior middle hitter Andra Schreiber had a team-high 6.5 blocks.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) were unable to start a winning streak after beating Belton 3-0 on Sept. 2.
Kearney will host Truman on Monday, Sept. 14 for the Bulldogs senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.