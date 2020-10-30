Kearney volleyball falls in district finals

KEARNEY — The Kearney volleyball team had its season come to an end in the district finals on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
No. 1 seed Platte County beat the Bulldogs 3-1 in the Class 4 District 16 championship game. Kearney took a competitive first set 25-23, but the Pirates won the next three 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 to earn the team’s first district championship since 2014 after losing in the district finals the last two seasons.
Senior Andi Kreiling, Morgan Wood and Mayson Behney gave all they had to try to get the Bulldogs their first district title since 2010. Kreiling led the way with 23 kills and Wood was right behind her with seven.
Behney kept the team in the game with 35 assists and 17 digs, both team highs to go along with her four kills. Freshman Kate Martens had 15 digs of her own. Woods and Martens each gave the team an ace.
Junior Anra Schreiber had a team-high four blocks while also adding six kills.
The Pirates defeated Kearney in the last five meetings between the teams, with the Bulldogs only able to pull a set in the three matchups this season.
