Kearney’s Mallory Jury, left, returns for the Bulldogs this season.

Courier-Tribune file photo

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have started the season on the right note after a strong weekend in the Branson Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs won the Silver division by going 3-0.

Kearney defeated Rolla in the opening game 2-0 (25-13, 25-15). The Bulldogs followed by beating Carthage 2-0 (25-17, 25-11). In the championship match, Kearney defeated the hosts, Branson, 2-0 (26-24, 25-17). The strong start to the season was a product of an even better preseason, according to head coach Brandy Tanner.

