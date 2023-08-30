KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have started the season on the right note after a strong weekend in the Branson Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Bulldogs won the Silver division by going 3-0.
Kearney defeated Rolla in the opening game 2-0 (25-13, 25-15). The Bulldogs followed by beating Carthage 2-0 (25-17, 25-11). In the championship match, Kearney defeated the hosts, Branson, 2-0 (26-24, 25-17). The strong start to the season was a product of an even better preseason, according to head coach Brandy Tanner.
“Our girls really showed a high level of commitment during the offseason. We maximized our contact days and the girls worked hard to head into the fall season ready to go,” she said. “Our coaching staff really enjoyed the time working with the players and developing their skill set.”
This is the first time Tanner has had a full coaching staff since she was hired. Kathryn Cash, Henry Uribe and Alleya Fountain will play major roles in developing the volleyball team’s roster. The first game of the regular season pitted Kearney against Platte County on Monday, Aug. 28.
The Pirates, who made the final four last season, came out victorious over Kearney in straight sets. Kearney kept it close all evening, but was unable to win a set against their rival as they lost 3-0 (18-25, 24-26, 23-25). This is all a learning experience for the Bulldogs, who graduated seven seniors last year.
“We are a young team, they are still building their team chemistry, settling in and getting comfortable with coaching and the pace of the varsity game,” Tanner said. “We play a tough schedule, but these young ladies are ready for the challenge and will step up. We look for them to be a solid team by the end of the season.”
Kearney plays Oak Park away from home in their next game on Thursday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.