Kearney volleyball wins on senior night

KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball wins 3-1 during its senior night match against Truman Monday, Sept. 14 at Kearney High School.
The Bulldogs seniors led the way with Andi Kreiling’s 17 kills, Mayson Behney’s 21 assists and Rayce Bingham’s two aces, all of which were team highs. Seniors Morgan Wood and Grace Schroeder were also honored during a ceremony at the game.
Kylie Walker led the team in digs with 19 while Andra Schreiber and Alli Poage tied for the most blocks on the team with two.
Kearney (2-2, 0-1) will go on the road to face Grandview Tuesday, Sept. 16.
