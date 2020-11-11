Liberty North volleyball completes historic undefeated state title season

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball achieved a perfect end to a perfect season.
The top-ranked Eagles finished the season 24-0 after winning the Missouri Class 5 state tournament, sweeping the reigning Class 4 champion Nixa on Friday, Nov. 6, at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Liberty North had never moved past the district title game in the program’s 10-year history and had their season end in the district title game each of the past four seasons.
This time the Eagles did not drop a single set in postseason play until after they had already secured the district championship, and even then the team only lost three sets the rest of the way.
“I still can’t really believe it to be honest,” senior Rachel Spainhour said. “It was just such a crazy season.”
Spainhour said she wasn’t even sure if they’d have a season as an indoor sport facing the cloud of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 concerns. She said various members of the community would stop the players and tell them that they were the “light in the darkness.”
“It’s so inspiring and it’s so cool that people look at us like that,” Spainhour said. “I’m literally 17. It’s just insane. … We won with masks on and I don’t know who else can say that.”
Eagles head coach Katie Dowden said the team started with less lofty goals than uplifting a community through the trials and tribulations of a global pandemic.
She said the team started out focused on just winning conference before the win streak eventually forced the players to adjust their big goal to becoming undefeated conference champions.
By the time the team reached districts, the Eagles knew they couldn’t lose if they wanted to complete their newest goal: win a state championship.
Dowden said although the state championship goal developed later for most of the players, junior setter Addison Beagle had her eyes set on the big prize from the start.
Dowden described Beagle at setter as the team’s quarterback, pushing herself and everyone else each day in practice until the players got on board with her lofty goals.
She said Beagle would not let anything get in her way, except for maybe a scorers table in the championship match.
“Addision had a couple hustle plays where, on the first one, she took out the scorers table,” Dowden said. “The second hustle play, she went into the second table. Then as she’s trying to run back on the court, she tripped on the surface change and wiped out.”
Dowden said Beagle didn’t miss a beat.
None of the Eagles missed a beat as they not only stayed undefeated on their run to the state title, they refused to drop a single set to either of the top 10 teams in the final two matches. Liberty North also swept St. Dominic to reach the finals.
With that said, it was not entirely easy for the Eagles in the early going of the championship match.
Liberty North found itself trailing 11-6 and then 23-20 in the first set against Nixa.
Spainhour delivered an ace to cap off 3 straight points as the Eagles closed the gap. Nixa responded with a no-rally kill to set up set point.
Luckily, the moment was not too big for freshman Carlie Cisneros as she delivered 3 of the team’s final 6 points, including two kills in a row to reach set point for the Eagles.
That’s when Nixa tried to set the ball on a Beagle serve, but the dig sailed over the net to the waiting hands of junior Caitlyn Burns, who delivered one of her game-high five blocks to win the first set 26-24.
The Eagles handled things from there with 25-20, 25-16 decisions to finish up 3-0 and secure the state championship.
The Eagles became just the 19th team in Missouri state history to finish a season undefeated, according to MSHSAA’s records dating back to 1975.
Liberty North also finished with a perfect record that included no ties, becoming the 14th team to accomplish that.
When the criteria is whittled down further to only teams with perfect records in the largest class in the state of Missouri, the Eagles find themselves in the elite company of just six other teams.
Spainhour said it was amazing to bring home the first state championship in Liberty North history. She said she never imagined accomplishing anything like this when she joined the team four years ago.
“I didn’t know how bad we were my freshman year,” Spainhour said. “As the years went on, we continued to progress and everyone could see the progression happening. By the time it was our senior year, we all knew what we wanted and we were ready to get it.”
Spainhour finished up her volleyball career along fellow seniors Rylee Staatz, Olivia Zimmerman, Sydney Jacquin, Grace Lyndes, Allie Burkhalter and Grace Reineke.
