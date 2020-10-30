Liberty North volleyball wins district championship

LIBERTY — Liberty North volleyball clinched a district championship on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at North Kansas City High School, earning a spot in the state tournament.
The Eagles defeated Park Hill South 3-0 in the Class 5 District 15 final with 25-20, 25-17 and 25-21 scores. The Panthers pushed Liberty North early in each match before the Eagles pulled away.
“We always start off a little shaky,” senior Rylee Staatz said. “Once we get that confidence and get going, we’re going.”
The Eagles looked like they got “going” after the first dozen points. The team took a 12-6 lead in the first set and stayed up by at least 4 points through 17-12, but the Panthers went on a run to trim the gap to 20-18. The Eagles survived the early scare and closed out the first set on a 5-2 run.
Park Hill South hung around in the second set as the team’s were even through 10-all, but LNHS won 9 of the next 13 points and then 6 of the last 9 points to put the Eagles up 2-0 in sets.
“I feel like we had some nerves in the beginning,” junior Caitlyn Burns said, “but we finally settled down, found our energy on the bench and on the court. That helped us win.”
The Panthers gave their strongest push to start the third set as the team held an 11-10 advantage, but again the Eagles rallied. LNHS went back up 18-16 before a 7-5 stretch clinched the state tournament berth for the Eagles, the first in team history.
Junior Addison Beagle said one of the keys was finding the balance between staying calm and keeping up the team’s energy. She said part of that was simply getting players like junior Isabel Zimmerman and freshman Carlie Cisneros in position to scan the defense and make a play.
“I would say giving our hitters a chance to go and run the ball, just (respond to) what they see on the court,” Beagle said.
Beagle demonstrated that as she delivered 37 assists, making way for Cisneros to hit a team-leading 18 kills while Zimmerman trailed her with 15. Burns notched 9 kills and senior Rachel Spainhour earned 5 as well.
The Eagles service game proved strong again as Cisneros, Zimmerman, Beagle and Spainhour each earned an ace. Burns led the team in blocks at 4 while Cisneros, Spainhour and senior Sydney Jacquin each had two a piece.
Zimmerman gave the Eagles 18 digs to help stop Park Hill South’s strong attack efforts. Cisneros and Beagle both finished with 11 digs while sophomore Abby Christian contributed 10.
When asked to compare the feeling of finishing the regular season undefeated and winning the district championship, Staatz said that despite the unprecedented nature of a perfect regular season, moving on to state meant more to her.
“Both are making school history, but this was about moving on to the next level,” Staatz said, noting the significance of the Eagles having its path to the Class 5 final four teams would go through Liberty North High School.
Liberty North will continue postseason play at home Saturday, Oct. 31 as the Eagles take on Lee’s Summit in the state sectionals. If Liberty North wins, the team will play at 4:30 p.m. in the state quarterfinals against the winner of Park Hill and Blue Springs.
