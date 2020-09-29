Liberty volleyball ends Kearney's 5-game win streak

LIBERTY — The Liberty and Kearney volleyball teams entered a match on Monday, Sept. 28 with each team on three-plus game winning streaks. The Blue Jays were able keep their streak going with a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.
Liberty (6-2) took the first set 25-13, but Kearney tied it up with a 25-19 win in the second. The Blue Jays won a contested third set that finished 27-25 before closing out the match with a 25-15 final set.
Kearney senior Andi Kreiling led the Bulldogs with 14 kills while sophomore Kylie Walker earned 19 digs and sophomore Ella Wolters had 10 assists. Sophomore Merrick Gacke and junior Andra Schreiber tied for a team-high four blocks.
The Blue Jays will look to improve on their win streak as they head to Lee’s Summit West Tuesday, Sept. 29 and to Raymore-Peculiar Thursday, Oct. 1.
Kearney (6-3) lost its five-game win streak as the Bulldogs hadn’t dropped a match since Sept. 10. Kearney will continue a three-game road stretch as it faces Ruskin Tuesday, Sept. 29 before heading to Central (St. Joseph) on Wednesday night.
