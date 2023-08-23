LIBERTY — A new looking Liberty volleyball team is ready to hit the floor this season. Fresh faces, but the same hardworking attitude will be on display all year for head coach April Fleming’s squad.

“It has been a great summer. The kids came in and were excited to start a new chapter and a new journey,” Fleming said. “They can write their own story this year. We have five seniors this year and they have been tremendous leaders from the get-go.”

Liberty Volleyball

Liberty’s Paiton Hodges and head coach April Fleming during practice on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Liberty Volleyball

Liberty’s Macy Bartlett during practice for the Blue Jays on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Liberty Volleyball

Liberty’s Naomi Fuller during practice for the Blue Jays on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.