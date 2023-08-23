LIBERTY — A new looking Liberty volleyball team is ready to hit the floor this season. Fresh faces, but the same hardworking attitude will be on display all year for head coach April Fleming’s squad.
“It has been a great summer. The kids came in and were excited to start a new chapter and a new journey,” Fleming said. “They can write their own story this year. We have five seniors this year and they have been tremendous leaders from the get-go.”
Last season, Liberty finished with a record of 35-3, but their season came to a close with a loss to rival Liberty North in an epic district championship.
This year’s squad is going to fill in some holes left by the six seniors, three of which are playing college volleyball.
Ashley Mullen is currently playing at UCLA, Aisha Aiono is at Kansas and Brooklyn Young is on the Central Missouri team. These three left an incredible mark on the program, but this year’s team is ready to add to it.
The Blue Jays will be headlined by junior Abigail Mullen. The standout opposite hitter won the gold medal with Team USA in the FIVB U-19 World Championships this summer. She is currently on the Team USA in the U-21 World Championships, being played in Mexico. The U-21 World Championships concludes on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Fleming mentioned she will be relying on her five seniors: Isabella Barber, Laina Cramer, Paiton Hodges, Naomi Fuller and Macy Bartlett. Bartlett explained working on communication this summer through open gyms and playing together at college camps has been critical.
“When we are communicating a lot, it helps the energy. If the court is dead silent then the momentum is just not going to be there,” she said. “In the leadership roles, we are trying to build each other up, even if things aren’t going the way that they are supposed to be going.”
The five seniors have developed a strong bond with each other and the rest of the roster. Fuller credited the work at the camps, which helped build trust on the court and off of the court. She also emphasized the importance of communication.
“I think that we have little skills that a lot of teams don’t have,” Fuller said. “We have that effort, we have the energy and we have the teamwork. All around from defense to passing, we have a good set team. We are not one dimensional.”
Liberty volleyball’s first game pits them against Lee’s Summit at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
