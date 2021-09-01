On Monday, Aug. 30, the Smithville High School girls varsity volleyball team started the season off with a win over Savannah High School 3-0.
Five players stacked impressive stats to kick off the season. Senior Audrey Weis ended up with 17 digs and a 2.26 SR rating. Senior Isabella Reynolds produced five aces, four kills, two blocks and five digs. Senior Kennedy Outler brought down 10 kills and one block. Senior Autumn Kaderly tallied five kills, a block, 17 assists and 11 digs while sophomore Silvia Fisher recorded six kills, one block and three digs.
The team next takes on William Chrisman Thursday, Sept. 2.
