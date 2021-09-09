Warriors volleyball took down Excelsior Springs 3-0 Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Box scores for game one show the Warriors bested the Tigers 25-15 in game one, 25-10 in game two and 25-12 in game three.
Standout action from the game came from Isabella Reynolds, who had an ace, nine kills, five blocks and three digs; Autumn Kaderly, who put up one ace, six kills, 14 assists and nine digs; Kelsie Gresham with two aces, a kill, seven assists and as many digs; Silvia Fisher with nine kills, four blocks and four digs; and Kennedy Outler, who had six kills and two blocks.
The girls are scheduled to take on Ruskin High School next at home on Thursday, Sept. 9.
