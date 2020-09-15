Smithville volleyball earn 2nd at Hickman Invitational

SMITHVILLE — Smithville volleyball earned a second- place finish at the Hickman Invitational Saturday, Sept. 12 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Warriors had to recover from its first defeat of the season to make it to the championship match.
The Warriors opened the tournament with a 1-1 tie against Lutheran St. Charles. Smithville took the first set 25-11 before the Cougars rallied back with a 25-15 win in the second, the first set the Warriors had dropped all season. The team had won 13 consecutive sets to that point.
Smithville got its first win of the tournament over Linn with a 25-17, 25-7 win in straight sets before the team faced its first real defeat at the hands of the hosting team Hickman. The Kewpies earned a 2-0 sweep with 25-17, 25-19 scores.
The Warriors responded by winning its next two matches 2-1, including a revenge bout against Hickman to earn a place in the finals.
Smithville went up one set with a 25-17 win, but Marshfield took the next two sets 25-14, 25-17 to win the tournament.
Senior Katie Kasten finished the tournament with a team-high 39 kills and 12 blocks. Junior Audrey Weis earned 68 digs and 12 aces while junior Autumn Kaderly notched 97 assists to go along with her 34 digs and eight aces.
The trio of sophomore Mia De La Piedra, senior Riley Foster and junior Isabella Reynolds gave the Warriors a balanced effort of kills and digs with De La Piedra at 23 and 28, Foster at 22 and 10 and Reynolds at 19 and 12. Reynolds added 11 blocks while De La Piedra tallied five blocks and five aces.
The Warriors followed up its tournament experience with a 3-0 win over Oak Park on Monday, Sept. 14 at home. Smithville (8-2-1) will head to Platte City to face the Platte County Pirates on Thursday, Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.