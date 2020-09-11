Warriors volleyball remains perfect after sweep of Ruskin

SMITHVILLE — Smithville volleyball continued its perfect start to the 2020 season by beating Ruskin 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Ruskin High School.
The Warriors won 25-7, 25-7 and 25-12 and earned 27 of their points off aces. Junior Autumn Kaderly led the way with game-highs of 12 aces and 12 assists as well as four digs.
Mia De La Piedra led the team with 8 kills in the game. Leah Novitski was second on the team with 9 assists while Isabella Reynolds notched five aces and five kills. Audrey Weis added four digs and three aces.
The Warriors are 4-0 and have yet to drop a single set this year and only twice have allowed an opponent to score at least 20 points in a set.
