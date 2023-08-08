featured spotlight Williams elevated to interim Jewell head coach Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email William Jewell named Samantha Williams, right, the interim head coach of Cardinals’ volleyball. William Jewell Athletics/Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — William Jewell announced the elevation of Samantha Williams on Monday, Aug. 7. Williams will be the interim head coach of Jewell volleyball this season. Williams, former assistant coach, takes over for Carolyn Beck. The former head coach leaves William Jewell to pursue other professional opportunities, according to a release by the college.Beck had been the head coach of the Cardinals since 2014. She held a record of 78-187 with her best record coming in 2022. Beck guided Jewell to a 13-15 record last season which was the school’s best since 2011. The Cardinals have not had a winning record since the 2011 season when they finished 16-15.Williams has been the assistant coach for the Cardinals since 2021. Prior to joining the Cardinals’ staff, she was the head coach for six years at Park Hill High School. Last year, Williams was inducted into the Pittsburg State Hall of Fame. She graduated in 2008 and was a two-time NCAA Division II All-American. Williams was Pitt State’s first-ever two-time All-American. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Samantha Williams William Jewell × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Headlines Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game Liberty's Bragg inks deal with Baltimore Orioles Presser takes bronze in NACAC U23 Championships Local male wrestlers compete in nationals Linhart named interim head coach for upcoming Jewell season Bachand ready to lead Jewell hoops Liberty's Everett earns 2nd straight All-American honors Local girl wrestlers compete in nationals Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Smithville quilter understands beauty of creating Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square Fallen veterans memorial to call Kearney park home Kearney's Grace wins AAU Junior Olympic National Championship Disney+ Introducing Ad-Free Hulu Bundle & Big Price Increases This Fall ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ star Sixto Diaz Rodriguez dead aged 81 ‘The Untouchables’ star Robert Swan killed by cancer aged 78 Lii Tay’s family announce her death aged 14: ‘We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHummingbirds starting feeding frenzyChanges coming for Missouri Highway 291Accident on 291 closes roadMotorcycle strikes SUV on Highway 291Bradberry hopes to inspire young women in SmithvilleKearney mom convicted in daughters’ deaths gets 58 years in prisonHow Handgun Laws in Missouri Compare to Other StatesModerna or Pfizer? One COVID Shot May Be Safer for Older AdultsProp S school district measure fails in KearneyWilliams elevated to interim Jewell head coach Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
