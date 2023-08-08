Williams elevated to interim Jewell head coach

William Jewell named Samantha Williams, right, the interim head coach of Cardinals’ volleyball.

 William Jewell Athletics/Submitted photo

LIBERTY — William Jewell announced the elevation of Samantha Williams on Monday, Aug. 7.

Williams will be the interim head coach of Jewell volleyball this season. Williams, former assistant coach, takes over for Carolyn Beck.

