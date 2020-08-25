SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have some question marks heading into this season.

Smithville is tasked with replacing many of the key starters from a 9-2 Warriors team that won a share of the conference crown, which the team has done each of its first two years in the Blue Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.

That task became tougher when COVID-19 forced teams to cancel jamborees and left Warriors with only intrasquad scrimmages to evaluate if the team was ready for the season.

Head coach Jason Ambroson likes what he has seen so far.

“Both scrimmages have been really good from a football standpoint,” Ambroson said. “Not really a lot of flash and glam out of what we’re doing, but a lot of good football being played on both sides of the ball.”

Ambroson said he still has some concerns that his offense has not been able to see live “bullets,” but the team’s defense has been a strong challenge for them in practice

“At the same time, we need to be able to go against somebody else,” Ambroson said. “There’s going to be a lot of learning Friday night.”

Ambroson expects that learning to happen along the offensive line featuring three new starters. The dust still has not settled on the depth chart as junior Nicholas Vaccaro, junior Jacob Lakenburger, senior Mike Kenny and sophomore Cole Turner will be battling to play alongside returning starters in seniors Micah Palmer and Cole Kasten.

“I think what it comes down to is it's not always the best lineman that can play, but the best five who learn how to play together,” Ambroson said.

He said that the team is fortunate to have a strong leader in Palmer, who is a three-year starter. Palmer said he’s really focused this offseason on taking on that leadership role and helping the underclassmen improve.

“I really want to bring those younger guys into it and let them know what we’re all about here,” Palmer said.

Palmer added that restrictions caused by COVID-19 have made it a little more difficult to build connections.

“You can’t really get in their faces like we used to,” Palmer said. “It’s hard to get a little more personal with them, kind of play on their heartstrings a little bit. We’ve been getting better at it I think.”

The Warriors will need to count on some of those players as sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth looks to take on the starting quarterback role after Spencer Miller graduated. Junior Hayden Sigg will step into Issac Miller's running back role, along with holding down his starting spot at defensive back.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior defensive end Zeke Waisner leads a strong front seven that includes junior defensive tackle Mason Crim on the line and Jacob Easley at linebacker. Junior strong safety Cody Simoncic heads up a secondary stacked with returners at defensive backs in Sigg and junior Noah Riecker.

Waisner said the first game against Grain Valley will require defense to disrupt the passing game by reaching the quarterback. Ambroson trusts his lineman, on both sides of the ball, to get the job done.

“They are guys who have a little bit of salt to them,” Ambroson said. “They’ve weathered some storms. They go in there and do the dirty work. We’re very blessed, we got a lot of those kids on this football team.”