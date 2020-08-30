Warriors softball splits first two games of season

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville softball team kicked off its season by splitting the first two games of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Softball Invitational.

The Warriors offense looked promising early in the season opener against Lee’s Summit West, but was held scoreless in the final five innings of a 4-2 loss.

Smithville went up 2-0 by scoring in each of the first two innings.

Senior Adi Callahan sent sophomore Lily Wornson home on a ground ball in the first after an error by the second baseman. Senior Aidan Robinson grounded out in the second, but not before sending junior Jilli Guiot in for the score.

But Smithville’s lead wouldn’t last long as the Titans scored three runs in the next two innings. LSW pitcher Taylor Pannell hit a sacrifice fly in the third to send Barrows in for the score.

The Titans would take the lead in the fourth with Skylar Brennan scoring on a ground out by Riley McGovern. Warriors senior pitcher Makaela Carr walked the next batter, sending in another run.

Jillian Belvin hit a single into left field to send Morgan Pietig home in the sixth as the final score for the Titans.

Carr, who had 10 strikeouts, picked up the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits in six innings. On the mound for the opposition, Pannell gave up just two runs on four hits over seven innings while notching five strikeouts.

Smithville also went up 2-0 in its next game against St. Teresa’s Academy, but the Warriors flipped their fortunes from their first outing.

Smithville pitcher Haley Cotter shut down the Stars while the Warriors offense exploded for an 11-0 victory.

Wornson took advantage of an error to score the first run followed by sophomore Katie Robinette scoring on a ground out by Callahan.

The Warriors piled on five more runs in the second with Wornson, Robinette, Callahan and sophomore Raelyn Tanner all earning RBIs. Robinette hit a ground ball that drove senior Veronica McNeece home in the third.

Smithville finished the game off with three runs in the fifth inning. The Warriors earned 10 hits with multiple coming from Wornson, Robinette and McNeece, who was 3-for-3 at the plate for Smithville.

Cotter struck out four and finished with zero runs on four hits in five innings.

The Warriors will finish up their invitational games on Monday, Aug. 31 at Liberty High School after those games were rained out on Saturday. Smithville will face Liberty at 3 p.m. and St. Michael the Archangel at 4:45 p.m.