SMITHVILLE — Smithville and William Jewell College alumna Maddie Nelson will be returning to the Cardinals women’s basketball team as an assistant coach this season.

Nelson, who graduated from Jewell in 2017, has spent the last three years in elementary education. She started all 110 games during her Cardinal career and finished as the only player in program history to log 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. Nelson left William Jewell as the 12th-leading scorer in program history (1,250), eighth-leading rebounder (630) and sixth all-time in assists (343). As a senior, Nelson set NCAA single-season records.

During her time at Smithville, Nelson was a two-time all-state and four-time all-conference selection. She led the Warriors to three consecutive state final four appearances with state runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2012 and third place in 2013.