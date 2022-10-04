Rein Staal, faculty athletics representative and professor of political science; Tom Eisenhauer, director of athletics; Carolyn Beck, volleyball coach; Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, college president; Chris McCabe, men’s basketball coach; Jill Slominski, women’s basketball coach; and Mike McGlinchey, football coach, break ground on The Link Project Saturday, Oct. 1.
Athletes from Jewell's women's basketball and volleyball teams react to the groundbreaking of The Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Rein Staal, faculty athletics representative and professor of political science; Tom Eisenhauer, director of athletics; Carolyn Beck, volleyball coach; Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, college president; Chris McCabe, men’s basketball coach; Jill Slominski, women’s basketball coach; and Mike McGlinchey, football coach, break ground on The Link Project Saturday, Oct. 1.
LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and update the campus for the future. Within the project, a new entrance to the campus and better access improvements will be created. There will be a tree-lined walkway and new arrival point for the college. An outdoor space will also allow for art to be displayed and developed.
The main part of the project is the Link building, a multipurpose area that includes new basketball and volleyball courts. This will also include the creation of an outdoor amphitheater that will provide seating and viewing for Greene Stadium.
In August, William Jewell announced foundations, alumni and friends of the college contributed $20 million to help fund the Link Project, which is the largest capital project in Jewell history.
