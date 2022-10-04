LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and update the campus for the future. Within the project, a new entrance to the campus and better access improvements will be created. There will be a tree-lined walkway and new arrival point for the college. An outdoor space will also allow for art to be displayed and developed.

