Cardinals hold on, down UIndy 70-69 on road

LIBERTY — Mason Alexander scored 12 of his team-high 18 points over the final 5 minutes as the William Jewell men's basketball team defeated the University of Indianapolis, 70-69, on Friday, Nov. 27, on the road.

The game included nine ties and 11 lead changes through the 40 minutes of play. The Cardinals, who beat UIndy for the first time in program history, move to 1-0 on the season while the Greyhounds drop to 0-1.

In his collegiate debut, freshman Grant Stubbs of Liberty High School proved he will be tough to handle over the next four years, pouring in 15 points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking two shots while committing just one turnover.

Both teams got off to a nearly even start, with neither taking more than a 5-point advantage through the first 12 minutes. Seven straight points, including five from Eysan Wiley, finally provided some separation, putting the Cardinals up 27-20 with just under 4 and half minutes to go in the opening half.

They Greyhounds did not go quietly however, tying the game at 30 before a 3-pointer and a steal by Carter Olsen followed by a bucket from Wiley put Jewell on top 35-30 at the break.

The Cards grew their lead to as many as six in the second half, but UIndy remained close behind, eventually closing the gap and taking the lead, 66-64, with 3:27 to go.

Alexander then went on a tear, connecting on two free throws to tie the game, followed by a steal and layup to put Jewell back on top by 2.

A traditional 3-point play from the Greyhounds gave them a 1-point advantage with under 30 seconds on the clock but a jump shot in the lane from Alexander with 18 ticks remaining put the Cardinals up for good.

UIndy was able to get off one final shot, but it fell short with Wiley picking up the rebound to secure the win.