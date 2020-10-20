Cardinals place 4th at Virginia McCoy Invite, Yourdon finishes 3rd

PARKVILLE — The William Jewell men's golf team finished the Virginia McCoy Invitational, hosted by Park University, on Tuesday afternoon, placing fourth overall.
Senior Cayden Yourdon picked up a third place finish after shooting 154, including a 74 on day two.
Fredrik Hersley moved up 15 spots on day two and posted a 172 overall to finish in a tie for 23rd, while Mitchell Elsnes followed close behind at 173 and was tied for 25th.
Bronson Smith and Jack Still finished with scores of 174 and 177, respectively.
