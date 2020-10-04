Esau earns 1st collegiate win; Jewell women's tennis fall to Baker

LIBERTY — The William Jewell women's tennis team dropped a 5-2 match on the road at Baker University on Saturday in Baldwin City, Kansas. The loss drops the Cardinals to 0-3 on the season.
Despite the loss there were two bright spots including Michaela Esau's first collegiate win. The junior, who joined the team this fall, earned the win at No. 3 singles. Earlier in the day, Gillian Evans also won at No. 4.
The Cardinals are back in action for the final official competition of the fall season on October 10 at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
Singles
1. Kayelee Baker def. Kelly Parrish (6-2, 6-3)
2. Corlyn Wolfe def. Julia Yamate (6-1, 6-0)
3. Michaela Esau def. Patricia Moore (7-6, 7-6)
4. Gillian Evans def. Cassidy Weathers (7-6, 3-6, 10-3)
5. Josephine Moore def. Taytum Carson (6-0, 6-1)
6. Taylor Jarvis won by default
Doubles
1. Smith/Wolfe def. Parrish/Yamate (6-4)
2. Moore/Moore def. Esau/Carson (6-2)
