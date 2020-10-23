Former All-American Talley to be inducted into Missouri Sports HOF

LIBERTY — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2020 induction class on Thursday afternoon and includes former William Jewell baseball player Jack Talley, Class of 1980, among the 14 individual inductees.

The Enshrinement in Kansas City features a noon reception and then the ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at Hy-Vee Arena, the renovated facility formerly known as Kemper Arena. The event will adhere to the City of Kansas City Health Department guidelines.

Talley, for whom the Jewell baseball stadium is named for, was a four-year letterwinner for the Cardinals from 1976-1980. During his career he led Jewell to four conference championships and two NAIA National Tournament appearances.

In 1977, the Cardinals won the Heart of America Athletic Conference, district and Area IV titles and reached the third round of the national tournament. He was a two-time NAIA All-American, earning second team honors as a senior after receiving an honorable mention nod as a sophomore.

After graduation, he signed with the Kansas City Royals farm system where he played until 1981 in the Gulf Coast League.

In addition to his Jewell career, Talley was the recipient of the Ban Johnson League's Hustle Award in 1979 after batting .380 and was a two-time All-Star. He was inducted into the William Jewell Hall of Fame in 2000 and in 2002 was named to the Ban Johnson League's 75th Anniversary Team as one of the top 50 players.

In addition to Talley, another William Jewell alumnus from the Class of 1980, Mark Thomas, is also a member of the induction class. Thomas, who played football for the Cardinals, is receiving the honor for his work as a high school football coach where he is 161-104 for his career.

He has won four state championships with three different schools and also won a state title as a player at Boonville High School in 1974 and as an assistant coach at Jefferson City in 1984.