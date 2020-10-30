Jewell alumnus Jim Richerson elected 42nd President of PGA of America

LIBERTY — Jim Richerson, a 1990 William Jewell College graduate, was elected the 42nd President of the PGA of America on Thursday at the Association's 104th Annual Meeting, held virtually for the first time ever due to the global pandemic.

Richerson was a four-year letter winner, three-time All-Conference performer and captain of the men's golf team during his time as a Cardinal.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Richerson is senior vice president of operations for Troon and a member of the Southwest PGA Section. He succeeds Suzy Whaley, who completed her two-year term as president and is now PGA honorary president.

Succeeding Richerson as vice president is John Lindert, PGA, of Grand Ledge, Michigan. Don Rea, PGA, of Gilbert, Arizona, was elected as the new PGA secretary.

Richerson is part of a team that is responsible for helping oversee the day-to-day management of Troon's expanding portfolio, serving more than 35 locations and more than 470 golf courses, with properties located in more than 40 states and 30 countries.

"Together with the officers and executive directors from all 41 PGA Sections, we are committed to providing resources to help elevate and advance PGA members throughout the country, while continuing to grow the game," said Richerson. "This year has presented us with many obstacles, but the passion and resilience of PGA Members helped bring millions of people through by providing an unmatched experience that only golf can deliver.

"As we head into a new year, our focus is to continue to engage our Members and Sections to ensure that PGA Professionals and Associates have the tools and resources needed to continue leading this game... every day and in every way."

Previously, Richerson was elected as PGA vice president in 2018. When he was elected PGA secretary as a member of the Wisconsin PGA Section in 2016, he became the first Wisconsin PGA Member to be elected as a national officer of the Association.

A member of the PGA board of directors from 2013-15, representing District 6, Richerson also served on the Wisconsin PGA Section as an officer and board member. In addition, he was chair of the Wisconsin education committee and a board member of the Wisconsin State Golf Association.

During his term as District 6 director, Richerson served as chair of the national properties committee, as a member of the national budget and national investment committees, and continues as a PGA.com advisory board member.

He was the recipient of the 2013 and 2016 Wisconsin PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award, the Section's 2011 Professional Development Award and the 2012 Bill Strausbaugh Award.