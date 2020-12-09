Jewell Athletics earns NCAA D-II Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence

LIBERTY — William Jewell College is one of forty-two Division II member schools to receive of the Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence, presented to member schools earning an Academic Success Rate of 90% or higher.

Ten more schools than last year earned the award, setting an all-time high for the 10-year program. Jewell finished with an Academic Success Rate of 92%, earning the honor for the sixth time since joining the NCAA.

Bentley was again the top performer in the division, turning in a four-year ASR of 99%, followed by Thomas Jefferson University and Saint Michael's with 98% each.

The Northeast-10 Conference led Division II's conferences, with seven schools earning the award, followed by the Great Lakes Valley Conference with five and the Sunshine State Conference with four. Along with Jewell, Rockhurst University and Maryville University made the list with an ASR of 94% while Lewis followed the Cardinals at 91% and Truman came in at 90%.

"The Presidents' Award for Academic Excellence recognizes Division II member schools for their commitment to a balanced college experience that supports the academic success of college athletes," said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of the University of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council.

The Academic Success Rate is the percentage of student-athletes who graduate within six years of initial collegiate enrollment and includes virtually all Division II student-athletes.

Unlike the federal rate, the Division II ASR includes nearly 34,000 non-scholarship student-athletes and accounts for those who transfer to a Division II school after initial enrollment elsewhere, while removing student-athletes who leave school while academically eligible. The national ASR for the four cohorts of student-athletes who entered college from 2010 to 2013 is 74%.

Division II student-athletes continue to graduate at a higher rate than the general student body. Even when using the federal graduation rate, the 2013 entering class of student-athletes graduated at a rate of 62%, compared with 53% for the general student body.

