Jewell drops home opener to MIssouri Valley

LIBERTY — The William Jewell women's tennis team fell to 0-2 on the year on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they dropped a 7-0 decision to Missouri Valley College.

The Cardinals are back on the road on Saturday, Oct. 3 as they travel to Baker University for nonconference action.

Singles

1. Nicole Straznicky def. Kelly Parrish (6-1, 6-1)

2. Myriah Alegre def. Julia Yamate (6-1, 6-2)

3. Ashley Gregoris def. Michaela Esau (6-0, 6-0)

4. Paola Vargas def. Gillian Evans (7-5, 5-7, 10-4)

5. Mar Palomegue def. Taytum Carson (6-2, 6-0)

6. Lauryn Daxon (win by default)

Doubles

1. Straznicky/Gregoria def. Parrish/Yamate (6-0)

2. Daxon/Alegre def. Esau/Carson (6-0)

3. Palomegue/Vargars (win by default)