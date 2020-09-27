Jewell drops home opener to MIssouri Valley

LIBERTY — The William Jewell women's tennis team fell to 0-2 on the year on Saturday, Sept. 26, as they dropped a 7-0 decision to Missouri Valley College.
The Cardinals are back on the road on Saturday, Oct. 3 as they travel to Baker University for nonconference action.
Singles
1. Nicole Straznicky def. Kelly Parrish (6-1, 6-1)
2. Myriah Alegre def. Julia Yamate (6-1, 6-2)
3. Ashley Gregoris def. Michaela Esau (6-0, 6-0)
4. Paola Vargas def. Gillian Evans (7-5, 5-7, 10-4)
5. Mar Palomegue def. Taytum Carson (6-2, 6-0)
6. Lauryn Daxon (win by default)
Doubles
1. Straznicky/Gregoria def. Parrish/Yamate (6-0)
2. Daxon/Alegre def. Esau/Carson (6-0)
3. Palomegue/Vargars (win by default)
