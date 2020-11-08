Jewell football announces spring 2021 captains

William Jewell football officially announced its captains for the spring 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon. The captains include seniors Will Schneider and Gianni D'Arienzo along with redshirt juniors Kole Wagener and Danny Presler.

Schneider, a quarterback from Shawnee, Kansas is a two-year starter and was an all-GLVC selection in 2019 and was the fourth ranked quarterback in the league with 220 passing yards per game. He threw for a career-best 12 touchdowns and ran for an additional five as a junior to bring his career total to 31 combined.

D'Arienzo transferred to the Cardinals last season from Moorpark College. In his first year in the red and black he appeared in all 11 games, breaking up a team-leading 12 passes and grabbed three interceptions. He also totaled 43 tackles, with 24 solos and forced two fumbles.

Wagener also appeared in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore, making 13 solo tackles and 40 total. He led the team with 7.5 tackles-for-loss for 22 yards and was tied for the team-high with three sacks for 17 yards.

Presler is back after starting on the offensive line over the last two years, appearing in 19 games after redshirting in 2017. He was an academic all-GLVC honoree a year ago.

Jewell will begin the spring on March 27 with a formal scrimmage at Quincy University. The Cardinals will officially open the season on April 3 as they welcome Missouri S&T to Greene Stadium followed by a trip to Truman Sate before returning home on April 17 for a date with Southwest Baptist.

The final game of the season will be a cross-divisional contest on April 24. All game times are still to be determined.