Jewell football schedule released for spring 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The Great Lakes Valley Conference formally announced today its shortened football schedule for the 2021 spring season following an unanimous vote of approval by the GLVC Council of Presidents on Oct. 6.

The schedule features several new elements, including a season-opening countable scrimmage, divisional play and the league's first-ever GLVC Championship game — all of which were implemented to ensure the league's safe return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the nine-year history of GLVC football, the official season will be contested during the spring semester with a divisional schedule that includes a three-game single round-robin format. Indianapolis, Lindenwood, McKendree and Quincy will compete in the East Division, while Missouri S&T, Southwest Baptist, Truman State and William Jewell will make up the West Division.

The season begins with an interdivision scrimmage on Saturday, March 27, with Missouri S&T at Indianapolis, William Jewell at Quincy, McKendree at Truman State, and Lindenwood at Southwest Baptist.

The three weeks of divisional play will be contested on Saturday, April 3, 10 and 17, as Jewell will host Missouri S&T followed by a trip to Truman State before returning home for a date with Southwest Baptist.

The fifth and final week of the season will be Saturday, April 24, when each team will play its seeded counterpart from the other division, highlighted by the top-seeded teams from each division battling for the GLVC Championship. Each division's second-place team will battle for third place overall, while the No. 3 and No. 4 teams will meet for fifth and seventh places, respectively.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to host a GLVC Football Championship Game for the first time in league history," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. "Our spring divisional schedule will afford us the chance to bring our top seeds together to compete for a league title on April 24 and provide a unique experience for our student-athletes."

Cardinals football schedule

William Jewell at Quincy on Saturday, March 27

Missouri S&T at William Jewell Saturday, April 3

William Jewell at Truman State on Saturday, April 10

Southwest Baptist at William Jewell on Saturday, April 17