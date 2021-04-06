Jewell football starts strong, loses to rallying Missouri S&T

LIBERTY — The William Jewell football team played their first official game in more than 500 days on Saturday night at Greene Stadium.

The Cardinals started strong, scoring 21 straight points in the first half but Missouri S&T rallied in the third quarter to win 49-28.

Missouri S&T scored first in the season opener as Aaron Moya rushed for two yards at the 6:26 mark of the opening quarter. The Cardinals quickly responded, driving 75 yards over eight plays, ending in a Will Schneider run of 11 yards for the first touchdown of 2021.

After the Miners took a 14-7 lead with 9:05 to play in the second quarter, Jewell owned the remainder of the half. A muffed punt by the Miners resulted in a 36-yard touchdown completion to Jalik Jaggwe on the ensuing play to tie the game at 14-all.

Schneider followed with his second rushing score of the game, this time from three yards out to give the Cardinals their first lead, 21-14. Freshman Myles Nash recorded his first career interception with 3:05 to play in the half, which eventually led to a seven-yard run by another freshman, Josh Yancey, to extend the Jewell lead to 14 at the half.

The second half belonged to the Miners, as Missouri S&T outscored the Cards 35-0.

Schneider completed 17-of-28 passes for 291 yards for Jewell while also running for another 82 yards and two scores. Yancey finished with 31 yards on the ground and a team-high 139 yards receiving. Jaggwe added 73 yards in the air while Grant Latina had 68 to go along with 115 kick off return yards.

Defensively, Kole Wagener posted a career-high 12 tackles, with six solo, while forcing a fumble. Mario Magana, Jr. recorded eight tackles.

Jewell is scheduled to be back in action next week as they travel to Truman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.