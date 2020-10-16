Jewell men's golf competes in Midwest Regional

EUREKA — The William Jewell men's golf team wrapped up the Midwest Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Fox Run in Eureka where it finished in 17th place. The Cardinals battled the weather and some of the best teams in the Midwest region.

Senior Cayden Yourdon was the low scorer for Jewell, shooting a 245 over the three-round tournament, including a 79 in round one. Fredrik Hersley finished four strokes behind Yourdon at 249, improving his stroke count in each of the three rounds.

Bronson Smith was consistent throughout the two-day event, shooting an 84 in each round for a total score of 252. Mitch Elsnes and Logan Wiske rounded out the Cardinal team with scores of 256 and 274 respectively.

The Cardinals will wrap up the fall season on Monday, Oct. 19 at the Virginia McCoy Invitational, hosted by Park University.