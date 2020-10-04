Jewell men's tennis gets 1st win over Baker

LIBERTY — The William Jewell men's tennis team jumped out to a big lead at Baker University and didn't look back on their way to a 5-2 victory on Saturday in Baldwin City, Kansas. The Cardinals improve to 1-2 on the season with the win.
After earning the doubles point, Jewell got wins at No. 1 and No. 4 singles to hold a big 3-0 lead midway through the match. After a loss at No. 3, junior Pedro Braga secured the win for Jewell with a victory at No. 2.
Jewell is back on the road on October 10 at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.
Singles
1. Cutter Sanders def. Adam Ruckman (6-2, 6-2)
2. Pedro Braga def. Carson Fitzgerald (6-5, 5-7, 11-9)
3. Marcus Elsey def. Jack Ledbetter (6-1, 7-5)
4. Max Wheeler def. Max Hovorka (6-2, 6-2)
5. Cory Conley def. Pedro Ferretti (6-1, 6-1)
6. Davis Stedman def. Nick Shields (7-6, 1-6, 10-4)
Doubles
1. Sanders/Braga def. Ruckman/Fitzgerald (7-5)
2. Elsey/Ferretti def. Ledbetter/Wheer (7-6)
3. Conley/Shields def. Stedman/Jack Holvoyd (7-6)
