Jewell men's tennis secures win over Doane in final match

CRETE, Neb. — The William Jewell men's tennis team evened up their record at 2-2 on Saturday, Oct. 10 with a win over Doane University on the road. The Cardinals needed every single win as they defeated the Tigers 4-3.

Doane won the doubles point early but the Cardinals quickly took a 3-1 lead by winning at No. 5, 2 and 6 singles. The Tigers rallied to knot the score at 3-3 as the match came down to the No. 3 position between Jewell freshman Evan Acuff and Doane's Sam Coy. After dropping the first set 6-3, Acuff rallied to win 6-3, 7-5 to secure the win for Jewell.

The Cardinals hosted Rockhurst for a scrimmage at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 for their final fall action of the year.

SINGLES

1. Jorge Chevez def. Cutter Sanders (6-3, 6-4)

2. Pedro Braga def. Henrique Sakoda (6-0, 6-2)

3. Evan Acuff def. Sam Coy (3-6, 6-3, 7-5)

4. Shingiray Kamucheka def. Cory Conley (6-2, 6-4)

5. Jack Ledbetter def. Milo Ciotti (6-0, 6-4)

6. Nick Shields def. Avery Munson (6-4, 6-1)

DOUBLES

1. Chevez/Sakoda def. Sanders/Braga (7-5)

2. Coy/Kamucheka def. Ledbetter/Acuff (6-3)

3. Conley/Shields def. Munson/Ciotti (6-4)