Jewell men's tennis secures win over Doane in final match

CRETE, Neb. — The William Jewell men's tennis team evened up their record at 2-2 on Saturday, Oct. 10 with a win over Doane University on the road. The Cardinals needed every single win as they defeated the Tigers 4-3.
Doane won the doubles point early but the Cardinals quickly took a 3-1 lead by winning at No. 5, 2 and 6 singles. The Tigers rallied to knot the score at 3-3 as the match came down to the No. 3 position between Jewell freshman Evan Acuff and Doane's Sam Coy. After dropping the first set 6-3, Acuff rallied to win 6-3, 7-5 to secure the win for Jewell.
The Cardinals hosted Rockhurst for a scrimmage at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 for their final fall action of the year.
SINGLES
1. Jorge Chevez def. Cutter Sanders (6-3, 6-4)
2. Pedro Braga def. Henrique Sakoda (6-0, 6-2)
3. Evan Acuff def. Sam Coy (3-6, 6-3, 7-5)
4. Shingiray Kamucheka def. Cory Conley (6-2, 6-4)
5. Jack Ledbetter def. Milo Ciotti (6-0, 6-4)
6. Nick Shields def. Avery Munson (6-4, 6-1)
DOUBLES
1. Chevez/Sakoda def. Sanders/Braga (7-5)
2. Coy/Kamucheka def. Ledbetter/Acuff (6-3)
3. Conley/Shields def. Munson/Ciotti (6-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.