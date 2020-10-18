Jewell men's, women's soccer schedules released

INDIANAPOLIS — The Great Lakes Valley Conference formally announced today its men's and women's soccer schedule for the 2021 spring season following an unanimous vote of approval by the GLVC Council of Presidents on Oct. 6.

The schedule features an eight-week, balanced slate that ensures the league's safe return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jewell will open the season on Feb. 26 at Drury. The first home match of the year for the Cardinals will be March 5 when Maryville comes to Greene Stadium. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

The Conference's 15 teams will compete in a 14-match, single round-robin schedule beginning on Feb. 26, 2021.

"We are pleased to be able to provide our soccer student-athletes a spring schedule comparable to what they would have played this fall," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich.

The quarterfinals of the GLVC Soccer Championship Tournament will take place on Monday, April 19, followed by the semifinals and finals on April 23 and 25 at Lindenwood's Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.