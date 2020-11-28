Jewell rallies to beat UIndy 63-58 in season opener

LIBERTY — The William Jewell women's basketball team rallied from down as many as 11 in the opening half to defeat Indianapolis by a final of 63-58 to open the 2020-21 season.

With the Cardinals leading 11-7 midway through the first quarter, UIndy went on a 20-5 run over a span of 4-plus minutes to pull ahead 27-16.

To open the second quarter, Rhyann Fisher grabbed steals on consecutive possessions leading to buckets from Kiara Bradley and Macyn Wilbers to pull the Cardinals within 4.

The Greyhounds pushed the lead back to 7, but Fisher connected on two free throws with 22 seconds remaining in the half to make it a 36-31 UIndy advantage at the break. Both teams struggled in the second quarter, combining for just 21 points on 8 for 28 from the field.

The third quarter belonged to the Cardinals, and more specifically to Bradley, who scored 10 points in the frame. After UIndy scored the first basket of the second half, Jewell went on a 15-2 run over the next 5 minutes to move from down 8 to up 5, at 46-41.

The Greyhounds responded by closing the quarter on an 11-2 run of their own to retake the lead, 52-48.

Macyn Wilbers scored the first 4 points of the fourth quarter to quickly tie the game before Bradley added 4 more points to push the Cardinals on top, 58-54 with five minutes to play.

The Greyhounds knotted the game at 58 but did not score again over the final 2:04 as Jewell escaped with the 5-point win.