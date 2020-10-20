Jewell swim sweeps UMSL and Maryville

LIBERTY — The William Jewell men's and women's swimming teams earned two big wins on Saturday in Kregse Pool, as both teams defeated Maryville University and Missouri-St. Louis. The Cardinal women beat Maryville 161-39 and UMSL 107-96 while the men won by scores of 168-23 and 137.5-66.5, respectively.

Overall the Cardinals won 16 events, eight for the men and five for the women to go along with three relays. For the men, Austin Wolfe was dominant, winning the 800 free with a time of 8:32.72, nearly 40 seconds faster than the second place swimmer. He also secured a victory in the 400 free at 4:08.92. Freshman Audrey Duchscherer led the women with two wins in the 200 free and 100 free with times of 2:08.90 and 1:00.71, respectively.

In the relays, the Cardinal men won both events as Noah Witzki, Casey Bach, Evan Guichard and Ahmed El Gammal teamed up to win the 200 medley at 1:45.58 while Witzki, Guichard and Wolfe, along with Connor Sawyer put up a time of 3:30.18 to win the final race of the day, the 400 free. In the same event, the women's team of Duchscherer, Emily Sawyer, Claire Hays and Sidney MacGillivray finished first with a time of 4:04.67.

The Cardinals are scheduled to be off until Jan. 16 when they will travel to the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.