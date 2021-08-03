LIBERTY — The United State Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced that 1,275 collegiate and high school teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 season. The Cardinals earn their seventh overall honor and fifth straight under coach Carolyn Beck.

"Even though teams might not have played during their usual season or may not have competed at all during the past year, coaches still found ways to lead their players to academic excellence." said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. "This is a testament to the important role volleyball coaches play in their players success both on and off the court."

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

Jewell was one of 10 GLVC programs to receive the honor after boasting a 3.51 team GPA as 13 players finished the year with a 3.30 or higher.

Meghan Schneider, a 2020 Liberty graduate, is a member of the Cardinals volleyball team. Schneider earned academic all-state three times as a Blue Jay and was a member of the National Honor Society. On the court, she was an all-state selection twice and earned all-conference and all-district honors three times.

Schneider is majoring in psychological sciences at Jewell.