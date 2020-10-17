Jewell volleyball scheduled announced for spring

INDIANAPOLIS — The Great Lakes Valley Conference formally announced today its volleyball schedule for the 2021 spring season following an unanimous vote of approval by the GLVC Council of Presidents on Oct. 6. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

The schedule, which begins Jan. 29-30, 2021, features a new tri-match/pod format unique to the 2021 season, but necessary to ensure the league's safe return to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference's 15 teams will compete in three five-team divisions, and contest 18 matches where every team plays their divisional opponent twice, both home and away, and every nondivisional opponent once at a predetermined pod site.

The East Division consists of Illinois Springfield, Indianapolis, Lewis, McKendree and Southern Indiana; Lindenwood, Maryville, Missouri-St. Louis, Quincy and Truman State make up the Central Division; and Drury, Missouri S&T, Rockhurst, Southwest Baptist and William Jewell will compete in the West Division.

"The tri-match/pod format within this schedule is unique to the spring season and has allowed us to increase the number of competition opportunities for our student-athletes while also addressing the need to address cost-containment measures for our teams," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. "Although the results from these matches won't factor into qualifying for the GLVC Volleyball Tournament Championship, they are a nice addition to a truncated season."

The GLVC Volleyball Championship Tournament will be conducted April 15-17 at Eastside Centre in East Peoria, Illinois. Qualifying procedures for the eight-team tournament will be announced at a later date.