Ledbetter victorious, Cardinals fall to Missouri Valley

LIBERTY — William Jewell men's tennis team dropped their home opener by a final of 6-1 on Saturday to Missouri Valley to fall to 0-2 on the year.
Junior Jack Ledbetter was the final match of the day but ended things on a high note for the Cardinals with the lone win in singles play at No. 6. The No. 1 duo of Cutter Sanders and Pedro Braga remained undefeated in dual matches this fall, winning 7-5. Since February, the pair has gone 9-2 in dual matches.
The Cardinals continue fall action on October 3 as they travel to Baldwin City, Kansas for a date with Baker University.
Singles
1. Giancolo Sottoncornola def. Cutter Sanders (6-3, 7-5)
2. Kaito Tanitsu def. Pedro Braga (7-6, 1-6, 10-5)
3. Francesco Caratti def. Evan Acuff (6-2, 6-4)
4. Haruto Kansaku def. Cory Conley (6-1, 1-6, 10-7)
5. Jose Merino def. Max Wheeler (6-4, 6-3)
6. Jack Ledbetter def. Daniel Martinez (7-2, 2-6, 10-7)
7. Nick Shields def. Kyle Rolle (6-2, 6-0)
Doubles
1. Sanders/Braga def. Sottoncornola/Caratti (7-5)
2. Kansaku/Tanitsu def. Acuff/Ledbetter (6-0)
3. Merino/Martinez def. Conley/Wheeler (6-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.