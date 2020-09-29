Ledbetter victorious, Cardinals fall to Missouri Valley

LIBERTY — William Jewell men's tennis team dropped their home opener by a final of 6-1 on Saturday to Missouri Valley to fall to 0-2 on the year.

Junior Jack Ledbetter was the final match of the day but ended things on a high note for the Cardinals with the lone win in singles play at No. 6. The No. 1 duo of Cutter Sanders and Pedro Braga remained undefeated in dual matches this fall, winning 7-5. Since February, the pair has gone 9-2 in dual matches.

The Cardinals continue fall action on October 3 as they travel to Baldwin City, Kansas for a date with Baker University.

Singles

1. Giancolo Sottoncornola def. Cutter Sanders (6-3, 7-5)

2. Kaito Tanitsu def. Pedro Braga (7-6, 1-6, 10-5)

3. Francesco Caratti def. Evan Acuff (6-2, 6-4)

4. Haruto Kansaku def. Cory Conley (6-1, 1-6, 10-7)

5. Jose Merino def. Max Wheeler (6-4, 6-3)

6. Jack Ledbetter def. Daniel Martinez (7-2, 2-6, 10-7)

7. Nick Shields def. Kyle Rolle (6-2, 6-0)

Doubles

1. Sanders/Braga def. Sottoncornola/Caratti (7-5)

2. Kansaku/Tanitsu def. Acuff/Ledbetter (6-0)

3. Merino/Martinez def. Conley/Wheeler (6-4)