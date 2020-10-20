Vausbinder earns 2nd straight medalist honors at Virginia McCoy Invite

PARKVILLE — The William Jewell women's golf team finished second overall at the Virginia McCoy Invitational on Tuesday at Tiffany Greens Golf Course. Sophomore Katye Vausbinder earned her second straight win as all four Cardinal players finished in the top-26.

Two weeks after winning the KC Cup, Vausbinder posted her second straight career-low performance, shooting a 159 to pace the field.

Jailyn Marshall, who will graduate in December, finished her final tournament for Jewell in third place, posting a 164.

Kelsi Schmitz finished with a score of 176 and in a tie for 12th while freshman Hope Peck was tied for 26th with a 193.